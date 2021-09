Rating de los Emmy aumento a 7.8 millones

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Hannah Waddingham, third from left, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, and the team from "Ted Lasso" pose for a photo with the awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)