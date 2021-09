Barril de pólvora

Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks on March 13, 2017 in Port-au-Prince offering condolences to the families of victims in the road accident that took the lives of 38 persons the previous day in Gonaives. A bus speeding away from a hit-and-run accident plowed into dozens of street musicians in northern Haiti, killing 38 people, officials said. / AFP / HECTOR RETAMAL