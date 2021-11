Gelsenkirchen (Germany), 15/11/2021.- Two of the five-week-old lion triplets Maleika, Jamila and Kumani curiously explores the lions enclosure during the official presentation of the cubs to the public at the Gelsenkirchen Zoo 'Erlebniswelt Zoom', in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 15 November 2021. The triplet lion cubs were born on 08 October 2021 and presented to the zoo visitors on 15 November. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL