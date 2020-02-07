Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados- – Mejor película- “Ford v Ferrari”. “The Irishman”. “Jojo Rabbit”. “Joker”. “Little Women”. “Marriage Story”. “1917”. “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”. “Parasite”.

Mejor actriz- Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”). Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”). Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). Renée Zellweger (“Judy”). – Mejor actor- Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”). Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”). Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”). Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”). Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Mejor actriz de reparto- Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”). Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”). Florence Pugh (“Little Women”). Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”). – Mejor actor de reparto- Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”). Al Pacino (“The Irishman”). Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”). Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).

Mejor dirección- Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”). Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”). Todd Phillips (“Joker”). Sam Mendes (“1917″). Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”). – Mejor guion original- “Knives Out” (Rian Johnson). “Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach). “1917” (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns). “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino). “Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).

Mejor guion adaptado- “The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian). “Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi). “Joker” (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver). “Little Women” (Greta Gerwig). “The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten). – Mejor película de animación- “How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World”, de Dean DeBlois. “I Lost My Body”, de Jérémy Clapin. “Klaus”, de Sergio Pablos. “Missing Link”, de Chris Butler. “Toy Story 4”, de Josh Cooley. – Mejor película internacional- “Corpus Christi”, de Jan Komasa (Polonia). “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte). “Les Misérables”, de Ladj Ly (Francia). “Dolor y gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar (España). “Parasite”, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).

Mejor montaje- “Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland). “The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker). “Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles). “Joker” (Jeff Groth). “Parasite” (Jinmo Yang). – Mejor fotografía- “The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto). “Joker” (Lawrence Sher). “The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke). “1917” (Roger Deakins). “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson).

Mejor diseño de vestuario- “The Irishman” (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson). “Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo). “Joker” (Mark Bridges). “Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran). “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips).

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería- “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker). “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou). “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead). “Maleficent- Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White). “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole). – Mejor banda sonora- “Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir). “Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat). “Marriage Story” (Randy Newman). “1917” (Thomas Newman). “Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams).

Mejor canción original- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”). “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”). “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”). “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2″). “Stand Up” (“Harriet”). – Mejor diseño de producción- “The Irishman” (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves). “Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková). “1917” (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales). “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh). “Parasite” (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo). – Mejor mezcla de sonido- “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano). “Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow). “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland). “1917” (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson). “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).

Mejor edición de sonido- “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester). “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray). “1917” (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate). “Once upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman). “Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood y David Acord).

Mejores efectos visuales- “Avengers Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick). “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli). “1917” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman). “The Lion King” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy). “Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).

Mejor documental- “The Edge of Democracy”, de Petra Costa. “American Factory”, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert. “The Cave”, de Feras Fayyad. “For Sama”, de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts. “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov. – Mejor cortometraje documental- “In the Absence”. “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”. “Life Overtakes Me”. “St. Louis Superman”. “Walk Run Cha-Cha”.

Mejor cortometraje de animación- “Dcera (Daughter)”. “Hair Love”. “Kitbull”. “Memorable”. “Sister”. – Mejor cortometraje de acción real- “Brotherhood”. “Nefta Football Club”. “The Neighbors’ Window”. “Saria”. “A Sister”. EFE