Anthony Álvarez: “Es difícil cuando los trabajos escasean”

Anthony Alvarez was born on January 31, 1970, in La Vega, Dominican Republic. He is an actor and director, known for StartUp (2016), El Closet (2018) and Minority Report (2002). You can find Anthony here: Instagram: https://bit.ly/AnthonyIGKF Youtube: https://bit.ly/AnthonyYouTubeKF IMDB: https://bit.ly/AnthonyIMDBKF Photo: © Kirk Francis | http://www.kirkfrancis.com