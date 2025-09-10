Rubby Pérez con reconocimiento póstumo entre dominicanos nominados a Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025

Dominicanos nominados a Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025.- Composición fotográfica por El Nacional
Billboard anunció la mañana de este miércoles los nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 en la que el artista puertorriqueño Bad Bunny encabeza con 27 nominaciones, logrando un récord histórico para los premios.
En la lista oficial de la premiación que se celebrará el próximo 23 de octubre en Miami figuran artistas dominicanos entre sus nominados.
El merenguero Rubby Pérez, quien falleció en el desplome del techo de la discoteca Jet Set, fue nominado por primera vez por Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos! en la categoría Álbum Top Tropical del Año en la que también están Los Hermanos Rosario con Grandes Éxitos, Natti Natasha con su producción En Amargue y Prince Royce por el álbum Eterno.
Mientras que la artista urbana Yailin La Más Viral figura entre las mujeres en el Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año Femenina.
El bachatero Romeo Santos compite con el artista Prince Royce por el premio Artista Tropical del Año Solista.
También fue nominado por la colaboración “Khe?” junto al cantante puertorriqueño Rauw Alejandro en las categorías “Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año, Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año y Canción del año Latin Airplay, está última lucha por el premio con la artista Natti Natasha con su tema “Desde hoy”.
Asimismo el apodado “El rey de la bachata” está en Canción Tropical del Año junto al Grupo Frontera con la canción “Ángel”.
El grupo Aventura está nominado en la categoría Gira del Año, Top Latin Albums Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo y compite con el dúo dominicano Monchy & Alexandra en Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo.
La premiación a la música latina será transmitido en vivo por Telemundo. Se recuerda que la selección se determina con las reconocidas listas semanales de Billboard, en este caso, durante el periodo que abarca las listas del 14 de septiembre de 2024, hasta las listas del 6 de septiembre de 2025.
CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Alemán
- Clave Especial
- FloyyMenor
- Kapo
- Neton Vega
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
- Aventura
- Chayanne
- Luis Miguel
- Rauw Alejandro
- Shakira
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Ayra Starr
- benny blanco
- Bruno Mars
- ROSÉ
- Rvssian
- Ty Dolla $ign
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Netón Vega
- Tito Double P
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/ Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “EOO”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
- Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Netón Vega
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Karol G
- Selena Gomez
- Shakira
- Yailin La Más Viral
- Young Miko
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- The Marías
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- Double P
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Natti Natasha, “Desde Hoy”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
- Shakira, “Soltera”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año
Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte
- Peso Pluma,Éxodo
- Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P,Incómodo
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Shakira
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o GrupoTop Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
- Double P
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORĺA LATIN POP LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Danny Ocean
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Ha*Ash
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Morat
- Sin Bandera
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Danny Ocean & Kapo, “Imagínate”
- Maluma, “Cosas Pendientes”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Carita Linda”
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marias, “Ojos Tristes”
- Shakira, “Soltera”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- AP Global
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Cazzu,Latinaje
- Danny Ocean,Babylon Club
- Kapo,Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
- Latin Mafia,Todos Los Días Todo El Día
- Quevedo,Buenas Noches
“Top Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del AñoTop / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Jerry Rivera
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Chino & Nacho
- Grupo Niche
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, “Ángel”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Tú Con Él”
- Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Grupo Frontera
- Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:
- Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza,Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En México
- Los Hermanos Rosario,Grandes Éxitos
- Natti Natasha, En Amargue
- Prince Royce,Eterno
- Rubby Pérez,Rubby Pérez¡Grandes Éxitos!
“Top Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Netón Vega
- Peso Pluma
- Tito Double P
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- Los Tigres del Norte
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Fuerza Regida, “Por Esos Ojos”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Peso Pluma & Netón Vega, “La Patrulla”
- Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Azteca
- Socios
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida,111XPANTÍA
- Ivan Cornejo,Mirada
- Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte
- Peso Pluma,Éxodo
- Tito Double P,Incómodo
“Top Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Double P Records
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Kapo
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Alexis & Fido
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- J-King & Maximan
- Jowell & Randy
- Mambo Kingz
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “EOO”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- FloyyMenor,El Comienzo
- Karol G,Tropicoqueta
- Omar Courtz,Primera Musa
- Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra
“Top Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- United Masters
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍAS ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR /EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Armenta
- Bad Bunny
- Jorsshh
- Netón Vega
- Roberto “La Paciencia”
Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:
- Downtown DMP Songs,BMI
- Josa Publishing,BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing,LLC,BMI
- Street Mob Publishing,BMI
- Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp,BMI
Corporación Editorial del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- Downtown Music Publishing
- Rimas Entertainment
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Ernesto “Neto” Fernández
- JOP
- MAG
- Roberto “La Paciencia”
- Tito Double P