El cineasta Paul Thomas Anderson, director del filme 'One Battle After Another', posas con las estatuillas que ganó su película en la edición 98.ª de los premios Óscar, este 15 de marzo de 2026, en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). EFE/Jill Connelly
Los Ángeles.- ‘One Battle After Another’, que aspiraba a 13 Óscar, logró seis premios, incluyendo el galardón principal de la noche, a mejor película, y se impuso a ‘Sinners’, que con un récord de 16 nominaciones, consiguió cuatro estatuillas.
Este es el listado completo de los ganadores de la 98 edición de los Premios Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood, que se celebró este domingo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
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MEJOR PELÍCULA
‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley, por ‘Hamnet’.
MEJOR ACTOR
Michael B. Jordan, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Madigan, por ‘Weapons’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sean Penn, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Noruega, ‘Sentimental Value’.
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Ryan Coogler, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Autumn Durald, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR MONTAJE
Andy Jurgensen, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Kate Hawley, por ‘Frankenstein’.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por ‘Frankenstein’.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Ludwig Göransson, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR CANCIÓN
‘Golden’, de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN
Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por ‘Frankenstein’.
MEJOR SONIDO
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por ‘F1’.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por ‘Avatar: Free and Ash’.
MEJOR CASTING
Cassandra Kulukundis, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’.
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’.
MEJOR CORTO
‘The Singers’.
‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’.
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
‘The Girl Who Cried Pearls’.
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
‘All The Empty Rooms’.