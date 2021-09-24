Listado de ganadores de Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021

Miami (EFE).- Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:
CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS
– Artista del Año- Bad Bunny.
– Artista del Año, Debut- Myke Towers.
– Artista Crossover del Año- Black Eyed Peas.
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
– “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti».
– “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti».
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino- Bad Bunny.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina- Karol G.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas.
– “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas
– Canción del Año, Latin Airplay- Maluma y The Weeknd, por “Hawái».
– Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay- Sony Music Latin
– Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay- Sony Music Latin
– Canción del Año, Ventas- Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)».
– Canción del Año, Streaming- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti».
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
– “Top Latin Album” del Año- Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG».
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino- Bad Bunny.
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina- Karol G.
– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo- Eslabón Armado.
– “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas
– “Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas
CATEGORÍA POP LATINO
– Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista- Shakira.
– Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Maná.
– Canción “Latin Pop” del Año- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por “Mamacita».
– “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.
– “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año- Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)».
– “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Universal Music Latino.
CATEGORÍA TROPICAL
– Artista Tropical del Año, Solista- Romeo Santos.
– Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Aventura.
-Canción Tropical del Año- Prince Royce, por “Carita de Inocente».
– “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.
– “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum Tropical del Año- Prince Royce, por “Alter Ego».
– “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.
– “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista- Christian Nodal.
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– Canción Regional Mexicana del Año- Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo».
– “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment. – “Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Fonovisa.
– Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año- Eslabón Armado, por “Tu Veneno Mortal».
– “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment. – “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- DEL.
CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM
– Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista- Bad Bunny.
– Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Los Legendarios.
– Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái»
– “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin. “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Universal Music Latino.
– Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año- Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG».
– “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas. – “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas.
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
– Compositor del Año- Bad Bunny.
– Editora del Año- RSM Publishing, ASCAP.
– Corporación Editora del Año- Sony Music Publishing.
– Productor del Año- Tainy.
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
– Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama- Daddy Yankee.
– Premio Billboard Icono- Maná.
– Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística- Paquita la del Barrio.