Listado de ganadores de Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021

Miami (EFE).- Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:

CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS

– Artista del Año- Bad Bunny.  

– Artista del Año, Debut- Myke Towers.  

– Artista Crossover del Año- Black Eyed Peas.  

Karol G, premio artista femenina del año

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

 – “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti». 

 – “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti».

 – “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino- Bad Bunny.  

– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina- Karol G.  

– “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.  

– “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas. 

 – “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas 

 – Canción del Año, Latin Airplay- Maluma y The Weeknd, por “Hawái».  

– Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay- Sony Music Latin  

– Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay- Sony Music Latin 

 – Canción del Año, Ventas- Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)». 

 – Canción del Año, Streaming- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por “Dákiti».  

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

 – “Top Latin Album” del Año- Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG».  

– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino- Bad Bunny.  

– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina- Karol G.  

– “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo- Eslabón Armado.  

– “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas  

– “Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas  

CATEGORÍA POP LATINO  

– Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista- Shakira. 

 – Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Maná.

 – Canción “Latin Pop” del Año- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por “Mamacita».  

– “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin. 

 – “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.  

– Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año- Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)».  

– “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment. 

 – “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Universal Music Latino. 

 CATEGORÍA TROPICAL

– Artista Tropical del Año, Solista- Romeo Santos.  

– Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Aventura. 

-Canción Tropical del Año- Prince Royce, por “Carita de Inocente».  

– “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.  

– “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.  

– Álbum Tropical del Año- Prince Royce, por “Alter Ego».  

– “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.  

– “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Sony Music Latin.  

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO   

– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista- Christian Nodal.  

– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.  

– Canción Regional Mexicana del Año- Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo».  

– “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment.   – “Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Fonovisa.  

– Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año- Eslabón Armado, por “Tu Veneno Mortal».  

– “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Universal Music Latin Entertainment.   – “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- DEL. 

 CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM

 – Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista- Bad Bunny.   

– Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo- Los Legendarios.  

– Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái»  

– “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año- Sony Music Latin.   “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año- Universal Music Latino.  

– Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año- Bad Bunny, por “YHLQMDLG».  

– “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año- Rimas.   – “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año- Rimas.  

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA   

– Compositor del Año- Bad Bunny.  

– Editora del Año- RSM Publishing, ASCAP.  

– Corporación Editora del Año- Sony Music Publishing.  

– Productor del Año- Tainy.  

PREMIOS ESPECIALES  

– Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama- Daddy Yankee.  

– Premio Billboard Icono- Maná.  

– Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística- Paquita la del Barrio.

